CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an assistant on J.B. Bickerstaff’s coaching staff.

Walton is the former head coach of the Sacramento Kings from 2019-21. He also served as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016-19.

Prior to his stint in Los Angeles, Walton was an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors from 2014-16.

Prior to his coaching career, Walton played 11 seasons in the NBA, including the last two in Cleveland.

The former second-round draft pick in 2003, Walton spent the bulk of his playing career with the Lakers from 2003-2012. In 2012, he was traded to the Cavaliers in a deal involving Ramon Sessions.

He won a pair of NBA titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Walton averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during his NBA playing career.