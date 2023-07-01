CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing free agent guard Ty Jerome to a multi-year contract.

Jerome, who played for Golden State last season, agreed to a two-year deal worth $5 million with the Cavs.

In his lone year with the Warriors, Jerome averaged 6.9 points on 48 percent shooting and 39 percent from three-point range.

After being drafted 24th overall in 2019 and playing a year with the Phoenix Suns, he spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder before signing a two-way contract with the Warriors.

In college, Jerome led the Virginia Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA National Championship, scoring 18 points with 8 assists and 6 rebounds in the title-clinching game.

The Cavs have been busy to start free agency after re-signing Caris LaVert, trading for Damian Jones and adding Georges Niang and Max Strus.