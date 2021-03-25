Report: Cavaliers trade veteran center on deadline day

This season in Cleveland, McGee is averaging 8 points and 5.2 rebounds

Cleveland Cavaliers’ JaVale McGee drives in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded veteran Center Javale McGee to the Denver Nuggets.

In exchange, the Cavaliers receive Center Isaiah Hartenstein and two future second round picks.

This season in Cleveland, McGee is averaging 8 points and 5.2 rebounds, after being acquired via trade from the Lakers prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

Hartenstein has appeared in 30 games for Denver, and is averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Nuggets.

He previously played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

