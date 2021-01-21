Report: Cavaliers trade former first-round draft pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple national reports say that the Cavaliers are trading former first-round draft pick Kevin Porter, Jr. to Houston.

In exchange, Cleveland reportedly receives a future protected second round draft choice.

Cleveland made the decision to move on from Porter, Jr. following a locker room outburst last week. He was reportedly upset that his locker had been moved to another spot.

Porter has missed the entire 2020-21 season for personal reasons.

During the off-season, he was arrested along I-76 in Mahoning County. Police found a loaded gun and a small amount of marijuana in his car after an accident.

All charges were dismissed after Porter proved he didn’t know the gun was in the car.