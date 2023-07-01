CLEVLEAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading for Utah Jazz center Damian Jones, according to national reports.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Cavs will simply absorb Jones’ $2.6 million contract to complete the deal.

Jones was drafted in the first round, 30th overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and won two NBA titles in limited playing time.

The 6-foot-11-inch 245-pound center has spent time on six different NBA teams in seven years in the league.

He averages 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for his career with an average of 14.6 minutes per game.