Report: Cavaliers to sign two-time NBA champion

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggegts won 122-105. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly signing Point Guard Quinn Cook to a 10-day contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly signing Point Guard Quinn Cook to a 10-day contract.

The 27-year old is a two-time NBA Champion, having won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

He appeared in 16 games for the Lakers this season, before being released.

Cook began his career with the Cavaliers’ G-League Affiliate Canton Charge.

He has appeared in a total of 181 NBA games in his career, playing for New Orleans, Dallas, Golden State, and Los Angeles.