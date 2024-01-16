CLEVELAND (WKBN) – According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers are singing Pete Nance to a 10-day contract.

Nance is the son of Cavs legend Larry Nance Sr. and the younger brother of former Cav Larry Nance Jr.

During his time with the Cleveland Charge in the G-League, he averaged 13.5 points per game and 7.9 rebounds and shot 40-percent from 3-point range.

Cleveland singed Nance as an undrafted free agent after averaging 10 points and 6 rebounds per game with North Carolina.