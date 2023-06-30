CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to terms with free Philadelphia 76ers sharp-shooter Georges Niang to a free agent deal.

It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $26 million.

Last season, he appeared in 78 games for the 76ers averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 assist.

He also shot 40.3% from beyond the three-point line for Philadelphia.

In seven NBA seasons, Niang has averaged 6.5 points per game with the Pacers, Jazz and Sixers. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Pacers out of Iowa State.

The Cavaliers have also reportedly re-signed veteran guard Caris LeVert to a two-year free agent deal.