CLEVELAND. Ohio (WKBN) – Michael Scotto of Hoopshype is reporting that the Cavaliers are signing former first-round draft pick Zhaire Smith to an Exhibit 10 deal.

Smith has battled injuries and has not played in the NBA since the 2019-20 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He was originally selected No. 16 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He was dealt to Philadelphia in a draft night trade.

Smith has appeared in just 13 games in the NBA career. He is averaging 3.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game with Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers will tipoff preseason action on Tuesday, Oct. 10 on the road in Atlanta.