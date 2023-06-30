CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly signed guard Caris Levert to a free agent deal.

It is reportedly a two-year contract worth $32 million.

The Columbus, Ohio native has spent the last year-and-a-half in Cleveland.

Last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 74 games for the Wine and Gold.

In Cleveland’s first-round playoff series against the Knicks, LeVert averaged 15 points, 4-6. rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Cleveland originally acquired LeVert in a trade with the Indiana Pacers in 2022.

The 28-year old was selected by Brooklyn with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In nine seasons in the NBA, LeVert has previously played for the Nets and Pacers.