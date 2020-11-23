Report: Cavaliers re-sign Dellavedova to one-year contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cavaliers have reportedly re-signed guard Matthew Dellavedova to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the signing, which is reportedly worth $2.1 million.
He has spent just over four seasons in Cleveland in two separate stints, after being acquired in a trade with Milwaukee back during the 2018-19 season.
In the pandemic-shortened season, Dellavedova appeared in 57 games. He averaged 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 32.2 assists per game for the Wine and Gold.