CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reports say that Cleveland will send Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal.

The Athletic NBA Insider Sham Charania reports Sexton will sign a four-year, $72-million contract with the Jazz.

Donovan, the three-time NBA All-Star, averaged 25.9 points per game with 5.3 assists in his last season with the Jazz.

In five total seasons, Mitchell averages 23.9 points per game on 36% shooting from three-point range and 44% from the field.