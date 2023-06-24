CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Pete Nance, son of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Larry Nance Sr., has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent, according to multiple reports.

Cleveland.com is reporting that Nance will sign an exhibit 10 contract, which is a one-year minimum-salary deal that the team can convert into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season.

The 6-foot-11 forward out of North Carolina averaged 10.0 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Tar Heels.

Previously, the younger brother of former Cav Larry Nance Jr played four seasons at Northwestern where he put up a career high 14.6 ppg and 6.5 rpg in 2021-2022.

Nance was born in Akron and attended Revere High School in Richfield before becoming the highest-rated recruit in Northwestern basketball program history.