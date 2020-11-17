Report: Cavaliers’ Drummond to exercise player-option to return to Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond, center, drives between San Antonio Spurs’ Trey Lyles, left, and Rudy Gay, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Cavaliers in a midseason trade with the Pistons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cavaliers’ center Andre Drummond has reportedly exercised his $28.7 million player option to return to Cleveland this season.

Prior to the season being shut down by the pandemic, Drummond appeared in eight games with the Cavaliers, averaging 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest.

Drummond has been the subject of trade rumors and could be dealt as an expiring contract.

The NBA Draft will take place on Wednesday and the Cavaliers currently own the #5 overall pick. NBA Free Agency will begin on Friday at 6 p.m.