Report: Cavaliers could resume play this fall in a second ‘bubble’

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CHICAGO (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers could potentially resume play this September.

ESPN is reporting the NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando.

Play would reportedly be similar to summer league action and would enable mini training camps and subsequent scrimmages against other clubs, which would aim to begin in September.

Before the suspension of the season, the Cavaliers posted a record of 19-46. Cleveland has not played since March 10.