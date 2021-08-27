Report: Cavaliers complete 3-team trade; fan favorite traded out of Cleveland in deal

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in a three-way sign and trade with Portland.

In the sign-and-trade, Markkanen receives a four-year, $67 million contract.

In the reported deal, Cleveland fan favorite Larry Nance Jr. heads to Portland.

The Bulls reportedly received Derrick Jones Jr., Portland’s lottery-protected future first-round pick, and a Cavs’ future 2023 second-round selection.

Last season in Chicago, Markknen averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 40% from beyond the three-point line.

Nance appeared in 35 games last season in Cleveland, averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

