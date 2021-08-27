Report: Cavaliers complete 3-team trade; fan favorite traded out of Cleveland in deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in a three-way sign and trade with Portland.
In the sign-and-trade, Markkanen receives a four-year, $67 million contract.
In the reported deal, Cleveland fan favorite Larry Nance Jr. heads to Portland.
The Bulls reportedly received Derrick Jones Jr., Portland’s lottery-protected future first-round pick, and a Cavs’ future 2023 second-round selection.
Last season in Chicago, Markknen averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 40% from beyond the three-point line.
Nance appeared in 35 games last season in Cleveland, averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.