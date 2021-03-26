Report: Cavaliers agree to contract buyout with veteran center

The Cavaliers have agreed to a contract buyout with Andre Drummond, making him a free agent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with veteran Center Andre Drummond.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Drummond now becomes a free agent, and he must wait 48 hours to clear waivers before he is free to sign with the team of his choice.

Yahoo Sports reports that Drummond will consider signing with the following teams: New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.

This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

He is expected to decide on a new team next week.