CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Max Strus in a three-team trade with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

In the sign-and-trade, Strus agrees to a 4-year deal worth $63 million with the Cavs.

In the deal, Miami receives a second-round draft pick, while the Spurs receive Cleveland fan-favorite Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and a second-round draft pick.

The 27-year old spent the past three seasons with Miami, recently helping lead the Heat to an Eastern Conference championship and a trip to the NBA Finals.

This season, Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with the Heat.

The sharp-shooter 41% from the field and connected on 35% of his three-point field goal attempts.

The Cavaliers have been active since the NBA’s new league year began, reportedly agreeing to re-sign guard Caris LeVert and also adding 3-point shooter Georges Niang in free agency.