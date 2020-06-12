Report: Browns working on ‘mega-deal’ with former top pick

Myles Garrett is currently under contract for the next two seasons

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are working on a “mega-deal” contract extension with former number-one overall draft pick Myles Garrett.

Garrett is currently under contract for the next two seasons.

He finished with 10 sacks in 10 games last season, but was suspended for six games after hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet in a late-game fight in November.

He was reinstated by the NFL in February after meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In 37 career games, Garret has amassed 30.5 sacks.