HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network and other multiple reports say that the Cleveland Browns are meeting with Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson Tuesday in Houston.

Watson met with the Saints and Panthers on Monday.

The meeting with Cleveland comes on the same day that Watson will deliver testimony in civil court amid a legal battle involving 22 massage therapists who have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

Watson was cleared of any legal charges on Friday following a police investigation.

However, an NFL suspension is likely following a league investigation into the matter.

The Texans are reportedly asking for at least three first-round draft picks and more in any trade.

Watson has posted a record of 28-25 as the starting quarterback in Houston. tossing 104 touchdown passes and 36 intercpetions.