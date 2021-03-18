Report: Browns sign Youngstown native to free agent contract

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are reportedly signing Youngstown native Troy Hill to a free agent contract.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport was the first to report the signing.
The standout cornerback has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $24 million.
Hill, who grew up in Youngstown, has spent six seasons in the NFL. He spent the last five campaigns with the Rams.
Last season, Hill tallied three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He also recorded 77 tackles, starting all 16 games for Los Angeles. He also forced two fumbles, and returned one for a touchdown.