BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Score’s Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Harris stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds and spent last season in Seattle, starting 15 games for the Seahawks. It is a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5.25 million.

The veteran was a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver in 2022. He also previously played three seasons with the Raiders.

In eight seasons in the NFL, Harris has played in 98 games with 64 starts. He has piled up 25.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 261 total tackles.