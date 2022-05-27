BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed in principle on a long-term contract extension with tight-end David Njoku.

It is reportedly a a four-year deal worth $56.75 million, including $28 million guaranteed at signing.

Njoku will make an average salary of $14.1875 million, making him the fifth highest paid tight end in the NFL.

Njoku has played five years in Cleveland and caught 148 passes for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns during that span. He played in 16 games last season and finished with a team-high of four receiving touchdowns.