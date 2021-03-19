Report: Browns sign former Colts’ starting linebacker

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs to the sidelines during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed linebacker Anthony Walker to a free agent deal.

It is reportedly a one-year contract worth $3.5 million.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the signing.

Walker is a former fifth round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He has been a three-year starter in Indianapolis.

Last season, Walker finished with 65 tackles and an interception.

The Brown have bolstered the defense with the additional free agent additions of John Johnson III, Troy Hill, and Takk McKinley.