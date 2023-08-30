CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have added offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood to the practice squad, according to national reports.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced the move on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Leatherwood is a former first-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

The 6’5″, 315-pound lineman was a two-time national champion at Alabama and a unanimous All-American with the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Leatherwood was waived by the Chicago Bears on Monday when the team cut down their roster to the NFL-required 53 players.

He originally signed a four-year, $14.4 million rookie contract with Las Vegas in 2021 but was cut by the Raiders before the start of last season. He was claimed by Chicago in 2022 but played just 43 snaps in four games and spent most of the season inactive on game days.