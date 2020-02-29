Report: Browns set to allow key veteran to leave in free agency

It appears that Joe Schobert's days in a Cleveland Browns uniform are over

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears that Joe Schobert’s days in a Cleveland Browns’ uniform are over.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com says that the Browns met with Schobert’s agent at the NFL Combine, and the team was unwilling to meet his asking price of $10 million per year.

That means he will become a free agent in March when the new league year begins.

Schobert has played four years in the NFL, after being selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Wisconsin.

Last season, Schobert finished with 89 tackles, 2 sacks, with four interceptions.



NFL free agency begins on March 18th. The Green Bay Packers reportedly are interested in potentially signing Schobert.