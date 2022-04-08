BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are re-signing safety Ronnie Harrison to a one-year free-agent deal.

Harrison played in 12 games for the Browns last season, piling up 58 total tackles with one interception, and a sack in his third season in Cleveland.



He was originally acquired by the Browns in a trade with Jacksonville prior to the 2020 season.

Harrison was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

In two seasons with the Browns, Harrison has amassed 96 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.