Browns making a change at kicker

After a couple of missed kicks of Sunday, Cleveland has waived Austin Seibert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After a couple of missed kicks on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are parting ways with kicker Austin Seibert.

The team waived the second year pro on Monday, and elevated Cody Parkey from the practice squad to the active roster for this Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

Parkey has spent years in the NFL with 5 different teams, including the Browns back in 2016. He was 20 of 25 with Cleveland that season, and 20 of 21 on extra points.

Last year, Seibert connected on 25 of the 29 field goals he attempted, and missed five of the 35 extra points he kicked.