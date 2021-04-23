Report: Browns extend fifth-year options on two former top draft picks

The Browns must now decide whether to extend long-term contract to both players

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly extended the 2022 fifth-year contract options of former first-round draft picks Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward.

The deadline to pick up the options was May 3.

Cleveland.com was the first to report the news.

The Browns must now decide whether to extend long-term contract offers to the two former first-round picks.

Mayfield’s contract option for 2022 is worth $18.86 million, while Ward’s will pay $13.29 million.

After being selected with the number one overall draft pick out of Oklahoma, Mayfield has played in 46 career games. He has completed 310-486 passes for 3,725 yards and 75 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 437 yards and four additional touchdowns.

Ward, drafted fourth overall out of the Ohio State, has battled injuries, appearing in 37 games with seven interceptions and 112 total tackles.