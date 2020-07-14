Report: Browns close to making Myles Garrett highest-paid defensive player in NFL history

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are closing in on a five-year contract extension with defensive end Myles Garrett.
The deal is reportedly worth $125 million.
Last season, Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games.
He was suspended the final six games of the 2019 season for hitting Steelers’ Quarterback Mason Rudolph during a fight at the end of Cleveland’s win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 14.
Garrett’s new deal will surpass Bears’ standout Khalil Mack’s $23 million annual salary, making him the highest-paid defensive player in average annual salary in NFL history at $25 million per season.