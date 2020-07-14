Report: Browns close to making Myles Garrett highest-paid defensive player in NFL history

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks off the field after he was ejected late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are closing in on a five-year contract extension with defensive end Myles Garrett.

The deal is reportedly worth $125 million.

Last season, Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games.

He was suspended the final six games of the 2019 season for hitting Steelers’ Quarterback Mason Rudolph during a fight at the end of Cleveland’s win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 14.

Garrett’s new deal will surpass Bears’ standout Khalil Mack’s $23 million annual salary, making him the highest-paid defensive player in average annual salary in NFL history at $25 million per season.