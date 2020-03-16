Report: Browns bolster offensive line by adding veteran free agent tackle

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly come to terms on a free agent contract with veteran offensive lineman Jack Conklin.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly come to terms on a free agent contract with veteran offensive lineman Jack Conklin.

Multiple published reports say it’s a three-year contract worth $42 million. $30 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Conklin was the #8 overall draft pick of the Tennessee Titans back in 2016.

The 25-year old earned all-Pro honors his rookie season, but battled injuries in both 2017 and 2018.

Conklin is the second big addition for Cleveland, which also agreed to terms with free agent Tight End Austin Hooper earlier on Wednesday afternoon.