Report: Browns bolster defense signing veteran lineman

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns offseason makeover on defense continued Friday night with the signing of free agent Defensive Tackle Malik Jackson.

It is reportedly a one-year free agent deal.

ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler was the first to report the signing.

Jackson spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia, recording 2.5 sacks in the 15 games he appeared in last season. In six starts, he also tallied 18 pressures and 10 quarterback knockdowns.

He has spent nine seasons in the NFL, previously playing with Denver, Jacksonville, and Philadelphia. He has amassed 35 career sacks during his time in the NFL.