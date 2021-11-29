Report: Browns’ All-Pro lineman to miss the rest of the season

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin leaves the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Cleveland Browns’ Right Tackle Jack Conklin will miss the rest of the season, after suffering a torn patella tendon in Sunday night’s loss in Baltimore.

Conklin returned to the lineup on Sunday, after being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury on Nov. 6.

The two-time All-Pro selection will undergo surgery and hopes to be ready for the 2022 season.

Conklin suffered the knee injury on the second drive in Sunday’s night’s loss and had to be carted to the locker room.

He was replaced by backup lineman Blake Hance.

The Browns have the week off for the bye, and will return to action on Sunday Dec. 12 at home against the Ravens at 1 p.m.