CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with free agent safety John Johnson.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo says the deal is worth 33.75 million dollars over the next 3 years, with 24 million guaranteed.

The #Browns are closing in on a 3-year deal with S John Johnson III, source says. The former Ram is set to join the Browns as one of their top FA targets. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

Johnson has played the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, he recorded 79 tackles and allowed just 51 receptions.