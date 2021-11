FILE – Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team through the 2025 season. He’s expected to sign the deal on Tuesday, Nov. 9. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Guard Wyatt Teller.

The new deal will reportedly pay him $14.2 million per year. The $56 million contract makes him the second highest paid guard in the NFL.

Teller will remain in Cleveland through the 2025 season.

The 26-year old was acquired by the Browns prior to the 2019 season in a trade with Buffalo, in exchange for both a fifth and seventh round draft pick.