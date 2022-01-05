COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WKBN) – Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Boardman graduate and former Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin is being hired as the new defensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

Durkin has been the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss since prior to the 2020 season and reportedly received a three-year deal with the Aggies.

The valley native was fired as the head coach and spent the 2018 and 2019 campaigns out of college football. He posted a record of 11-15 as the Terrapins head coach.

He previously served as the defensive coordinator at both Florida and Michigan.