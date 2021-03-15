Report: Boardman graduate set to become NFL’s highest paid center

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks for quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. Linsley was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)

The five-year, $62.5 million deal reportedly makes him the highest paid center in the NFL

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Boardman graduate and former Packers’ center Corey Linsley is reportedly set to sign a free agent contract with the San Diego Chargers.

The #Chargers are signing C Corey Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He is the new highest-paid center in the league and will get $26 million over the first two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

Linsley was drafted in the fifth round by Green Bay back in 2014 and has been the Packers’ starting center for the past seven seasons.

He was also Green Bay’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this past season.

Linsley was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2008.