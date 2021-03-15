Report: Boardman graduate set to become NFL’s highest paid center

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Boardman graduate and former Packers’ center Corey Linsley is reportedly set to sign a free agent contract with the San Diego Chargers.
The five-year, $62.5 million deal reportedly makes him the highest paid center in the NFL.
Linsley was drafted in the fifth round by Green Bay back in 2014 and has been the Packers’ starting center for the past seven seasons.
He was also Green Bay’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this past season.
Linsley was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2008.