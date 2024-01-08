LOA ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Boardman graduate and Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley told reporters on Monday that there is a “99% chance” that he will be retiring from the National Football League.

Linsley played in only three games this season dealing with medical issues involving his heart.

The 32-year-old signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the Chargers in 2021. He spent the previous seven seasons in Green Bay, after being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

For his career, Linsley has appeared in 132 games with 132 starts between the Packers and Chargers.

He earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.