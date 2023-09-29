LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Boardman native and Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro offensive lineman Corey Linsley is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a non-football heart-related medical issue, according to national reports.

NFL Network Host & Reporter Bridget Condon is reporting that the team is expected to make the move Saturday but says Linsley is “in good spirits and just bummed he can’t be out there working with his teammates.”

Linsley, a 2020 First Team All-Pro, has played in the team’s first three games of the season.

Back in 2008 as a member of the Boardman Spartans, Linsley was named to the WKBN Big 22 list before playing at Ohio State.