Report: Bo Pelini leaving YSU to become LSU defensive coordinator

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Illustrated reports that Bo Pelini is leaving Youngstown State as head football coach, and is expected to take the defensive coordinator position at LSU.



In five seasons at YSU, Pelini has led the Penguins to a record of 33-28. He led the program to an appearance in the 2016 FCS National Championship game.

YSU has struggled in the last three campaigns, posting a record of just 9-15 in Missouri Valley Conference action without a playoff appearance.

Last fall, the Penguins posted a record of 6-6.

Pelini is no stranger to the LSU program. He was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2007.