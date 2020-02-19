Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM

Report: Beilein era over in Cleveland

Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have posted the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein reacts to a call against the Chicago Bulls in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It appears the John Beilein era in Cleveland is over.

According to national reports, the Cavaliers’ head coach is leaving the team just 54 games into his first season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski posted the news on social media late Tuesday night.

According to Wojnarowski, Cavalier’s assistant coach JB Bickerstaff will be promoted to head coach and Beilein is expected to inform the team Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break.

At (14-40) overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers have posted the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS