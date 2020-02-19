Report: Beilein era over in Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein reacts to a call against the Chicago Bulls in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It appears the John Beilein era in Cleveland is over.

According to national reports, the Cavaliers’ head coach is leaving the team just 54 games into his first season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski posted the news on social media late Tuesday night.

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland's coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein's expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team's return from All-Star Break. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2020

According to Wojnarowski, Cavalier’s assistant coach JB Bickerstaff will be promoted to head coach and Beilein is expected to inform the team Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break.

At (14-40) overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers have posted the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season.