Report: Beilein era over in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It appears the John Beilein era in Cleveland is over.
According to national reports, the Cavaliers’ head coach is leaving the team just 54 games into his first season.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski posted the news on social media late Tuesday night.
According to Wojnarowski, Cavalier’s assistant coach JB Bickerstaff will be promoted to head coach and Beilein is expected to inform the team Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break.
At (14-40) overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers have posted the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season.