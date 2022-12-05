CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – The Carolina Panthers officially released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday morning.

The move comes nearly five months after the Panthers traded a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick to the Browns for the former first-round draft pick.

In seven games, he completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions, for a 74.4 rating.

The former Brown will hit waivers and can be claimed by any other NFL team.

In five years in the NFL, Mayfield has passed for 15,438 yards, with 98 touchdown passes and 62 interceptions.