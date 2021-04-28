Report: Austintown Fitch grad’s future in Cincinnati uncertain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch graduate Billy Price could become a free agent following the 2021 NFL season, according to a national report.
ESPN senior reporter Adam Schefter posted the following on social media Wednesday:
According to Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals will not exercise the fifth-year option on Price’s current contract.
Price has played in 42 games over the last 3 years in Cincinnati, but started just one game last year. He was a first round pick for the the Bengals in 2018, and the 21st overall selection in the NFL Draft that year.
Price was unanimous All-American at Ohio State, and four-year starter for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He started a school-record 55 consecutive games in Columbus.