Report: Austintown Fitch grad’s future in Cincinnati uncertain

Sports

Billy Price was first round draft pick for the the Bengals in 2018

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch graduate Billy Price could become a free agent following the 2021 NFL season, according to a national report.

ESPN senior reporter Adam Schefter posted the following on social media Wednesday:

According to Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals will not exercise the fifth-year option on Price’s current contract.

Price has played in 42 games over the last 3 years in Cincinnati, but started just one game last year. He was a first round pick for the the Bengals in 2018, and the 21st overall selection in the NFL Draft that year.

Price was unanimous All-American at Ohio State, and four-year starter for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He started a school-record 55 consecutive games in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com