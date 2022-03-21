ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – After 14 seasons in Atlanta, the Falcons are trading quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, according to national reports.

ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter posted the news on social media Monday afternoon. Schefter reports the Colts will give up a third-round draft pick as compensation.

Ryan is a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback with nearly 60 thousand yards passing and 367 touchdowns.

The 36-year old has only missed only 3 games in 14 seasons. He was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2016 while leading Atlanta to Super Bowl LI.