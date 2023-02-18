CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout with veteran Kevin Love.

Love now becomes a free agent and can sign with the team of his choice. The ESPN report says the Miami Heat are the frontrunner to sign him, but Love also plans to speak with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The five-time All-Star was recently removed from the rotation and has not played in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old battled through a thumb injury earlier this season but has been a healthy scratch in recent games.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is the last remaining player on the roster from the 2016 Cavaliers’ NBA Championship team.

The 15-year veteran has spent the past nine seasons with the Cavaliers after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves in 2014.