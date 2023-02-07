SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WKBN) – The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly hired Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator.

He spent last season in Carolina in the same position before being named the Panthers’ interim head coach when Matt Rhule was fired.

The veteran coach replaces former 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, who was recently named head coach of the Houston Texans.

Wilks served as defensive coordinator in Cleveland in 2019.

He was also the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for one season but was fired after posting a record of 3-13 in 2018.