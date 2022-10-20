SANTA CLARA, California (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the San Francisco 49ers have acquired Christian McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

In exchange, the Panthers receive four draft picks including a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the specific draft pick compensation.

McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, having played college football at Stanford.

Carolina selected McCaffrey with the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2017.

McCaffrey has rushed for 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns in his six NFL seasons, including 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns through six games this season.