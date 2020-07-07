Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Report: 2020 Ryder Cup expected to be postponed until next year

Sports

An official announcement from the PGA of America and European Tour is expected to be made on Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ryder Cup 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to reports from ESPN, officials of the PGA of America and European Tour are expected to make an announcement Wednesday morning about postponing the 2020 Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup was scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

According to ESPN’s sources, the Ryder Cup is expected to be moved to 2021, followed by the Presidents Cup to 2022 (originally scheduled for 2021) and alternate years after that.

The Ryder Cup is a golf competition every two years that features players from the United States against players from Europe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award