Remember when these former MLB stars played for the Cleveland Indians?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians were a founding member of the American League in 1901. Over the course of their storied past, some of the biggest names in baseball history have spent a small portion of their careers in Cleveland.

Here are some of those players that may have slipped your mind.

CECIL FIELDER

Cecil Fielder appeared in 14 games with the Indians in the 1998 season, after being signed as a free agent in August. He batted just .143 with one double in Cleveland before being released. Fielder is a three-time All-Star, and finished second in the American League Most Valuable Player voting. During his career, Fielder played with the Blue Jays, Tigers, Yankees, Angels and Indians. He posted a career batting average of .255 with 219 home runs and 1,008 RBIs.

DENNIS ECKERSLEY

The 2004 Hall of Famer began his career in Cleveland, spending his first three seasons in the Major League with the Indians. Eckersley was selected in the third round of the 1972 draft and was the American League Rookie Pitcher of the Year in 1975. He threw a no-hitter against the Angels at Cleveland Stadium in 1977. He later earned the reputation as one of the best relievers in baseball history as the closer for the Oakland Athletics. Eckersley is a six-time All-Star, 1992 AL MVP, 1992 AL Cy Young Award winner, and a member of the Major League Baseball All-Time team. During his career, he played for the Indians, Red Sox, Cubs, Athletics and Cardinals in 24 seasons in the big leagues.

KERRY WOOD

Wood appeared in 81 games for the Indians between the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He signed with Cleveland as a free agent in December of 2008, after a successful, yet injury-riddled time with the Cubs. During his time as the Indians’ closer, the former National League Rookie of the Year posted a record of 4-7 with a 4.80 ERA with 28 saves. He was dealt to the Yankees at the 2010 trade deadline in exchange for prospects. After finishing out the season in New York, Wood signed with the Cubs for two more seasons before retiring from baseball.

BILLY MARTIN

The well-known future manager of the New York Yankees played for the Indians for one season in 1959. Martin appeared in 72 games for Cleveland, batting .260 with nine homers and 26 RBIs. He played 11 seasons in the major leagues with the Yankees, Athletics, Tigers, Indians, Reds, Braves and Twins. He later went one to a successful managerial career posting a record of 1,253-1,013 leading the Twins, Tigers, Rangers, Athletics and three separate stints with the Yankees. He led New York to a World Series win in 1977.

BILLY RIPKEN

The brother of Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken spent a small part of the 1995 season with the Indians. Billy Ripken served as an insurance policy in the minor leagues at triple-A. He was recalled to the major leagues in September and appeared in eight games for Cleveland, batting .412 with two homers and three RBIs. He played parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues with the Orioles, Rangers, Indians and Tigers, batting .247 with 20 homers and 229 RBIs.

BRADY ANDERSON

Brady Anderson spent part of the 2002 season in Cleveland, after playing the bulk of his career with the Orioles. He signed as a free agent in December of 2001 but lasted only 34 games with the Indians before being released. He batted .163 with no homers and five RBIs. In 1996, he hit 50 homers for Baltimore, second to Oakland’s Mark McGwire.

JOHN ROCKER

The controversial reliever was traded by the Braves to the Indians in June of 2001 in exchange for relievers Steve Karsay and Steve Reed. Rocker posted a disappointing record of 3-7 with a 5.45 ERA with four saves that season with Cleveland. The following season, he was traded to Texas, before finishing out his career in Tampa Bay in 2003. In six big league seasons, Rocker was 13-22 with a 3.42 ERA with 88 saves.

JOHNNY DAMON

Damon played the final of his 18 seasons in the Major Leagues in Cleveland. He signed with the Indians in April of 2012 and was recalled on May 1. He struggled at the plate in his short stint with the Tribe, batting just .222 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. He was officially released by the Indians on August 9. The two-time All-Star previously spent time with the Royals, Athletics, Red Sox, Yankees, Tigers and Rays. He was a member of two World Series teams: Boston (2004) and New York (2009)

SEAN CASEY

The three-time All-Star began his career with the Indians, after being selected in the second round of the 1995 draft. He appeared in six games for the Tribe in 1997, finishing with two hits and an RBI. Following the Indians’ run to the World Series that year, Casey was traded to the Reds for veteran pitcher Dave Burba. Casey spent eight years in Cincinnati and later played for the Pirates, Tigers and Red Sox to round out his career. In 12 seasons in the majors, “The Mayor” posted a career average of .302 with 130 homers and 735 RBIs.

BURT BLYLEVEN

Burt Blyleven played four seasons with the Indians from 1981-1985 after being acquired in a trade with the Pirates in December of 1980. In five years with the Indians, Blyleven posted was 48-37 with a 3.23 ERA. Blyleven led the American League in strikeouts in 1985, splitting the season between Cleveland and Minnesota. The two-time All-Star won a pair of World Series: Pirates (1979) and Twins (1987). He was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.



JOBA CHAMBERLAIN

Joba Chamberlain opened the 2016 campaign as a member of the Indians’ bullpen after winning a spot in spring training. He originally signed with Cleveland as a minor league free agent. He appeared in 20 games for the Tribe, posting a 2.25 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 20 innings of work. He was released by the Indians in July of the 2016 season. He is best known for his dominant seven-year stint with the Yankees. He won a World Series with New York in 2009. He also spent time with the Tigers and Royals in 10 seasons in the Major Leagues. During his career he posted a career mark of 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA with 546 strikeouts.

JEFF KENT

Jeff Kent played just 39 games for the Indians during the 1996 season. He was acquired mid-season from the Mets along with Jose Vizcaino in the blockbuster deal that sent Carlos Baerga to New York. With Cleveland, he batted .265 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. Following the 1996 campaign, Kent was traded to the Giants in a deal that brought Matt Williams to the Tribe. Kent was a five-time All-Star, and 2000 National League MVP with San Francisco. He spent 17 seasons in the Major Leagues, piling up 2,461 total hits. He is a career .290 batter with 377 home runs and 1,518 RBIs in stops with Toronto, New York, Cleveland, San Francisco, Houston and Los Angeles.



KEVIN MITCHELL

Kevin Mitchell played in 20 games for the Indians during the 1997 season. He amassed four homers and 11 RBIs in his short stint with Cleveland. He was released by the Indians in June of 1997 following a notorious clubhouse fight over music with then-teammate Chad Curtis. Mitchell was the National League MVP in 1989 while playing for the Giants, leading the NL in home runs (47) and RBIs (125). He was a two-time All-Star, and won a World Series while playing for the Mets. In his 13-year playing career, Mitchell posted a career average of .284 with 234 home runs and 760 RBIs in stops with the Mets, Padres, Giants, Mariners, Reds, Red Sox, Indians and Athletics.



HAROLD BAINES

Harold Baines was acquired by the Indians from Baltimore in August of 1999 to provide a veteran presence into the middle of the lineup. The six-time All-Star appeared in 28 games during the Indians’ playoff run, batting .271 with one home run and 22 RBIs. He played 22 years in the big leagues with the White Sox, Rangers, Athletics and Orioles. He posted a career batting average of .289 with 384 homers and 1,628 RBIs. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

