Remaining District 10 football teams learn sites and times for upcoming playoff games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sites and times have been announced for the three remaining high school football teams left alive in Mercer County.

Grove City will battle for a Class 3A District 10 title on Saturday against Slippery Rock. The two will play at Slippery Rock University at 1 p.m.

In PIAA First Round play, Reynolds will face Northern Bedford in Class A action on Friday at 7 p.m. from Greenville High School.

In Class 2A, Farrell will travel to Pittsburgh to play Westinghouse at Cupples Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.